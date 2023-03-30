John Cena Added to PGA TOUR 2K23

2K has announced a new roster member is joining the game on April 7. John Cena will be a playable golfer in the game as he will be decked out in familiar red, white and blue attire. Players can select Cena for local multiplayer and online multiplayer. There is more content being added, as well, with new playable pro Nelly Korda, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pinehurst No.2, Eastside Golf gear, Barstool Sports Fore Play Podcast playable golfers and more that are coming soon. Additionally, PGA TOUR 2K23 will be free to play on Xbox platforms on Thursday, April 6 to Sunday, April 9. The different version of the games will be discounted during that time, as well, on both console platforms.