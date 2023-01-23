John Cena Returns as Cover Athlete for WWE 2K23, First Details Revealed

2K has announced the first details for the upcoming WWE 2K23 including the cover athlete. John Cena, who has graced the cover previously, will be on the cover of all three editions of WWE 2K23. Developed by Visual Concepts, the game will be available for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC via Steam. This also helps to celebrate Cena’s 20th anniversary in the WWE. Cena will also serve as the WWE 2K23 Executive Soundtrack Producer which will include Bad Bunny for the first time in the series.

WWE 2K23 will be Even Stronger as players can expect enhanced gameplay, a new twist on Showcase Mode, and the addition of the popular WarGames matches. A deep roster will feature the likes of Roman Reigns, “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and more. Updates to graphics, animations, camera angles, lighting and more accessible controls that includes a new optional pinning mechanic will look to improve on the immersion.

With Cena’s 20th Anniversary, he will be the star of 2K Showcase mode. The twist will involve playing as the opponents of Cena, rather than Cena himself. This mode is narrated by Cena as the mode uses 2K’s unique Slingshot Tech for a seamless transition from gameplay to live-action footage. WarGames will feature 3v3 and 4v4 single player or multiplayer battles within two side-by-side rings, surround by a double-steel cage.

MyGM will offer more GM’s to choose from as there will be additional show options, multiple seasons, expanded match cards and more match types for up to four players. The core design will remain in tact as the goal is to beat the rival GM in weekly ratings battle. MyFACTION will now feature online multiplayer action as the team-building mode that focuses on collecting WWE Superstars and Legends will allow move ways to play. The option for Weekly Towers and Faction Wars will be available with new themed card packs and goals that will roll out periodically.

Other changes to the popular modes will include distinct men and women’s storylines for MyRISE and the ability to import custom characters to build through the career, the ability to play as custom arenas online along with advanced customization from the Creation Suite, and updates to WWE Universe that include a reworked story system and more. WWE 2K23 will be available in a Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Edition, Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition. WWE 2K23 will launch on March 17 with Early Access available on March 14. The world premiere trailer for the game will air during tonight’s Monday Night Raw to show the first gameplay.

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K23 will retail for $59.99 on previous generation consoles and PC and $69.99 on current-gen consoles in both physical and digital formats. The Cross-Gen Edition will be available digitally for $69.99 for consoles. The Deluxe Edition will be $99.99 across the board as it includes the Standard Edition, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs. Players will also get the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger, Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs. It also grants early access on March 14.

The Icon Edition will retail for $119.99 for all platforms with original cover art by renowned WWE-inspired artist Rob Schamberger. It features everything from the previous editions but adds the Ruthless Aggression Pack that celebrates Cena’s 20 year career with an early “Prototype” character, as well as “Leviathan” Batista, developmental rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, the John Cena Legacy Championship and Wrestlemania 22 Arena. MyFACTION cards include an Emerald Paul Heyman Manager Card and three Deluxe Premium Launch packs. The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack Pre-Order Offer unlocks Bad Bunny as a playable character along with a Ruby MyFACTION card.