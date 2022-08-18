JoyMasher to Deliver Yet More Retro Action With Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider

JoyMasher have built up a reputation so far of delivering some rather impressive retro action platformers, from Oniken to Blazing Chrome. And it looks like they have no intention of stopping this successful train yet, as it was announced today that the Brazil-based developers would be teaming up again with publishers The Arcade Crew for Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider. As seen in the trailer below, the mere presence of cyborg ninjas should automatically let players know that this definitely some classic gaming action, but there’s also a hefty chunk of side-scrolling goodness as well.

Set in a totalitarian state, the game has you playing as a former tool of the authoritarian oppressors plaguing this futuristic city that rebels against them after being brought back online. This involves them slicing and dicing their way across eight stages filled with various enemies and challenges, as well as modifier chips to find in order to customize our hero’s fighting style with new abilities. It sounds like another 16-bit-styled winner for JoyMasher, and we’ll see if that’s the case when Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider comes out this fall for PC, Switch, PlayStation platforms, and Luna.