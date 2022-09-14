Judgment Franchises Launches on Steam

After years of speculation, the Judgment series has finally been released on PC via Steam. RGG Studio took a chance with a game that placed you in the role of a detective, but Takayuki Yagami and his team are a great combo and made for a super-fun action-focused adventure with some stealth thrown into the mix too. The first game is a grisly murder mystery while the sequel, Lost Judgment goes into things like school bullying and adds more retro games to the lineup.

Both games are more brawler-based like the original Yakuza games and the newer Like a Dragon sub-series and it’s great to see them hit PC. Rumors have run wild about the casting group behind the likenesses of its stars not wanting PC versions due to fear of the likenesses being mis-used, and Denovo DRM has been put in place to seemingly prevent that from happening while still allowing them to get full-on PC releases. You can buy each game on their own with Judgment at $39.99 and Lost Judgment at $59.99, but the best value is the collection that costs $98.77 and includes both games and Lost Judgment’s Kaito Files DLC for free.