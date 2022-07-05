July 2022 Humble Choice Lineup Now Available

It’s time for a new Humble Choice lineup and it’s one of the most diverse in a while. This month’s games include Deep Rock Galactic alongside a 65% off coupon for the version with all of its DLC, Necromunda: Hired Gun, ZegionTD 2, Legend of Keepers, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Banner of Ruin, Yes, Your Grace, and Atom RPG Trudograd. Galactic Rock is a fun exploration-based FPS, while Hired Gun is a fast-paced FPS sure to get the blood pumping.

Legion TD 2 looks like a great mix of action and strategy, while Legend of Keepers is a team-based RPG with a side-scrolling appearance. Lawn Mowing Simulator should offer a relaxing time, while Banners of Ruin is a deckbuilder with a dark fantasy motif. Those wanting a kingdom management sin will enjoy Yes, Your Grace while those looking for something more akin to the original Fallout games will enjoy Atom RPG Trudograd.