July Update Announced for Gran Turismo 7

Polyphony Digital has announced that the July Update for Gran Turismo 7 is now available. This update provides three new cars with all three being iconic in their own way. The Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 ’84 is a Japanese racing machine with a ton of fenders and body work that dominated Japanese leagues in the mid 1980’s. The Porsche 918 Spyder ’13 is the best car in the world, at that time, according to Richard Hammond of both Top Gear and The Grand Tour. Finally, a car driven by many icons including Juan Manuel Fangio will appear in the game with the Maserati A6gcs/53 Spyder ’54. Other than two new Scapes, there aren’t really any patch updates. You can check out the trailer below.