July’s Switch Online Games are a Bit Obscure

Nintendo has announced three more Super Nintendo games for their online service, and it’s likely that only diehard Super Nintendo fans will have heard of them before. On July 28, Claymates, Jelly Boy and Bombuzal will be available to play on Nintendo Switch Online. While not exactly as exciting as a Donkey Kong Country or a Super Mario World, these games may still be worth trying out once they drop.

Claymates sends players on a side-scrolling adventure as a lump of clay able to change into five different animals. It involves standard platforming and enemies, but the transformations should at least feel interesting for a while.

Jelly Boy stars a sentient mass of sugar on a mission to escape a candy factory. The best way to do that: collect puzzle pieces, defeat the baddies and jump on out of their.

As for Bombuzal, it’s not so much about platforming as it is puzzling out how best to destroy each level while also avoiding blowing oneself up in the process. It’s a simple matter of detonating bombs in just the right way, so it should be interesting to try out at least once.