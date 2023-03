Bandai Namco has revealed its next fighter for Tekken 8. This time it is Jun Kazama, mother to Jin Kazama, as she had been previously seen in footage. This video goes along with the other reveals showing off Jun’s moves, the Heat moves and the Rage move. The woodland based location is featured in the video with Jun strictly taking on Kazuya. Jun dawns a white kimono that somewhat resembles her color palette of clothing from her original outing back in Tekken 2. You can check out the video below.