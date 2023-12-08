Jurassic Park: Survival Brings Fans Back to Isla Nublar for Some Proper Horror at Last

Dinosaur enthusiasts got a very welcome surprise yesterday during The Game Awards 2023. Not only was there a trailer for a new Jurassic Park game, but it’s for one set shortly after the events of the movies. More than that, it’s not just another Jurassic Park theme park or nature preserve sim like Jurassic World Evolution 2. Rather, fans are getting Jurassic Park: Survival, and with it some horror action from at last from a series whose main draw has always been such. Well, better late than not at all, yeah?

It seems that Jurassic Park: Survival takes place a mere day after the events of the first movie. Players will step into the role of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who’s been left behind on Isla Nublar. How she managed to miss all of the commotion of the preceeding 48 hours is anyone’s guess, but her loss is Jurassic Park fans’ gain, because now they get to accompany her all across Isla Nublar as she evades its iconic predators and tries to procure some means of getting off the island.

From the look of things fans are going to get to visit a lot of the memorable locations from Isla Nublar, and perhaps even get a proper look at where exactly Tim and Lex’s car fell after Rexy pushed off the road. Here’s hoping that there will also be some new sights to check out as Dr. Maya stealths her way around and puzzles out difficult problems. There’s quite a lot from the original book that never made it into the movies after all, so this would be a great chance to bring locations like the aviary or the jungle river to life as well.

There’s no release window available yet for Jurassic Park: Survival, but fans can at least be sure that they’ll be able to enjoy it on their current-gen platform of choice, be it PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.