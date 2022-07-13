Just Like That, Bayonetta 3 Has a Release Date

Well, Nintendo sure is full of surprises this week, aren’t they? Yesterday saw the announcement of a new Kirby game out of nowhere, and today, after nearly a year with no new major details, footage, or a presence during any Direct, suddenly Nintendo not only drops a new gameplay trailer for Platinum Games’ much-anticipated Bayonetta 3, but reveals an October release date with it. You can check out the new clip below, which shows off a good chunk of Platinum’s action goodness.

The new trailer features the type of insane delight fans have come to expect from the series at this point, including what looks like new forms for Bayonetta to fight in, giant enemy spiders to ride on, an army of giant homunculi, and a new playable character in the form of Viola, a witch-in-training accompanied by Cheshire, a giant demon-like cat. Oh, and the story apparently involves a “coven of Bayonetta.” So business as usual in this world, right? Bayonetta 3 arrives for the Switch on October 28, either on its own or as a “Trinity Masquerade” special edition with a 200-page art book, among other things, and stay tuned for more details about this sudden highly-anticipated sequel as they emerge.