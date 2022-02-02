Kaiju Brawler Dawn of the Monsters Gets Story Trailer, Talented Contributors

If there’s one thing that humanity should have learned about giant stomping monster rampages by now is that it’s always a self-inflicted wound. Those big beasties are more than happy to stay sleeping deep in the Earth if only people weren’t so completely gung-ho on destroying the environment in the endless pursuit of short-term gains focused on creating the largest profit for the fewest people. Although honestly, if people were more sharing in the wealth generation and still spiked the planet to be comfortable now at the expense of the future the kaiju would most likely rampage, being more concerned with environmental destruction than the economics of the situation after all. The point is, in Dawn of the Monsters humanity has yet again proven that it can’t handle taking care of a single tiny, unique, beautiful planet and it’s earned itself a good thirty-year beatdown.

Or rather, the beatdown lasted thirty years because nothing the defense agency Dawn did was even slightly effective against the monster invasion. Finally after years of research it’s developed a new tactic, which is to fight giants with giants and punch them really hard. Dawn of the Monsters is a pure arcade brawler set in the ruins of Earth’s cities, where giant robo-defenders are piloted by the agents of Dawn to pummel the kaiju back where they came from. Much like the movie Pacific Rim, the game is made with a love for the genre and that includes getting some of the world’s best monster artists to contribute. From Shinji Nishikawa and Yuji Kaida to Zander Cannon and Robo7, there are a huge number of artistic contributors known for their kaiju output. Topping it off is an animated intro from Powerhouse Animation, bits of which can be seen in the new story trailer below. There’s an epic brawl for the fate of mankind coming this March in Dawn of the Monsters, and so long as nobody asks if humanity can learn anything in victory it might be possible to eke out a win against the biggest, meanest creatures to ever get a knee in the face from a giant robot.