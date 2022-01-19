Kalypso Announces Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

In a surprise announcement by Kalypso today, tennis fans learned that there will soon be a new tennis simulator out there competing for their attention. In its announcement trailer, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is already looking like a serious reflection of the game. Players look good, movements appear smooth and it looks like players will have a greater degree of control than they’re used to. Seriously, take a moment and have a look.

Features to be included in Matchpoint – Tennis Championships when it launched in spring include:

Character Creation – this includes options like overall look, playstyle, dominant hand and backhand techniques.

Play as the pros – players can take to the court as one of sixteen real-life professionals such as Nick Kyrgios or Amanda Anisimova.

Multiplayer – local and online.

Films – for reviewing opponent's and one's own strengths and weaknesses

Practice and Training modes – for dedicated improvement.

Stroke and Shot mastery – players can choose how best to hit the ball in a given moment.

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch this spring.