Kamikaze Veggies Storms Steam on February 15

One of the great qualities of modern gaming is the incredibly low barrier to entry. So long as one has an idea and the talent needed to bring it to life, they can get their game out on platforms like Steam for all to see and (hopefully) enjoy. If not for this, then perhaps fans of the odd and outlandish would never get a game like Kamikaze Veggies. In this stealth-adventure title, players command a squad of crazy vegetables to defend the veggies world from red commie faction of the produce section.

Kamikaze Veggies tasks players with completing missions as they advance the cause of vegetable freedom. Sometimes this involves high-stakes infiltration, sometimes it requires solving puzzles and sometimes a veggie just needs to take enough GMO mutants with them to that ethereal compost heap. Each member of the squad has their own skills, the story sounds pretty silly and it can all be experience in split-screen co-op play if one wants. Is it enough to warrant a look, well that’s up to the player, isn’t it?

Kamikaze Veggies hits PC via Steam on February 15.