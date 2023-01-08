Kanji Drive Brings Language Learning and Nostalgic Driving to Steam

We have seen many games attempt an 8-bit throwback look over the years, but nothing has been done in the way of attempting a 8-bit-style racing or driving experience. Kanji Drive aims to make learning some Japanese easy with a flashcard-style approach combined with in-game driving and a storefront to help the player learn. This kind of concept is something we haven’t really seen before as many language-learning games go for a typing-first approach and this goes for driving with some light language-learning. Kanji Drive is available now on Steam with a launch discount of 15% – taking it from $5.99 to $5.09. For a fiver, it definitely looks like a fun way to enjoy some retro-style driving fun and learn a bit along the way.