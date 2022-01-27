Kao the Kangaroo Coming to Switch This Summer

Kao the Kangaroo was a solid 3D action-platformer in the PS2 era, but one that never quite got its due then or later on. Today, Nintendo showcased a new trailer for Kao’s return – coming to Switch and delivering a ton of running, jumping, punching, and a vivid color scheme that goes far beyond what was possible before. It looks to be a reboot – taking themes from the original and modernizing them with a much smoother flow to the gameplay than was ever featured in the original. So far, it’s only been announced for the Switch, but with how good this is looking, maybe we’ll see it down the line for other consoles or PC. Either way, Switch platforming fans are going to be in for a treat when Kao the Kangaroo hits this summer.