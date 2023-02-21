Kazuya Unleashes his Inner Devil in Tekken 8

Bandai Namco Entertainment today revealed that a very recognizable fighter is joining the Tekken 8 roster.

Tekken fans won’t be surprised that another franchise mainstay will appear in Tekken 8 at launch. Kazuya Mishima, who has been playable in all but one mainline Tekken game, is back for another round in the ring. Much like his previous incarnations, players will be able unleash his devil power. Based on the footage, Kazuya’s play style fits in well with the more aggressive gameplay experience Tekken 8 is going for. His many moves and the destruction they cause also look great rendered in Unreal Engine 5.

Kazuya Mishima is the eleventh character announced for Tekken 8. The roster so far includes Jin, King II, Jack-8, Lars, and Nina among others. Given Tekken’s long-history of delivering plenty of launch fighters (Tekken 7 launched with 36), we expect many more to be announced as we speed toward the game’s 2024 launch.

Tekken 8 launches sometime in 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.