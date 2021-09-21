Kena: Bridge of Spirits Finally Sets Out For PC, Consoles Today

Fans who’ve been looking forward to Ember Lab’s first release need do so no longer. Kena: Bridge of Spirits has arrived, and gamers can check it out on both PC and PlayStation. Looking something from the likes of Pixar rather than a game studio,, Kena: Bridge of Spirits presents players with a mystery to solve and a large world within which to gather clues.

Ember Labs pitches Kena: Bridge of Spirits as an adventure game which blends its narrative with exploration and combat. As Kena, players can gather tiny creatures known collectively as “Rot” and use them to in both combat and the environment. If they manage to complete the adventure, players may just be able to use the Rot to bring back everything that was lost, perhaps even more.

Those playing on the PlayStation 5 will get access to additional performance features “Fidelity” and “Performance” modes, which lock the game at native 4K/30fps and upscaled 4K/60fps respectively. Ember also took the chance today to announce Photo Mode for Kena: Bridge of Spirits as well as support for PlayStation activities on the PS5. Ember is also partnering with Maximum Games to produce physical deluxe editions of the game for PlayStation. These will be available at most games/electronics stores.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available now for PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and PS5.