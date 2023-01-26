Kenny Omerga & Rahul Kohli Coming to Like a Dragon: Ishin via Trooper Cards

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is coming up in a little under one month, and SEGA has announced some nice special cards to help player excel in the adventure. The first card in the deck is for the legendary pro wrestler Kenny Omega. The former AEW World and IWGP Heavyweight, and current IWGP US Champion is coming to the world of RGG in the form of a trooper card. His trooper card uses the power of the One-Winged Angel to deal out a massive sword slice that covers a lot of ground quickly.

The second card of the six total guest trooper cards is for Rahul Kohli, who became a fan of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series and grew to become a quick fan of it. One thing that made him want to be in this game was it being a previously-unreleased title in North America. His card unlocks the essence of firestorm, which burns enemies quickly and offers up a giant multi-second fireball for use when it’s needed.

The original release of this game was a PS4-exclusive in Japan and did what it could to use the hardware to create a better experience, but it never made it to the West and as the series and its spin-off series Judgment have grown in popularity, it was decided to re-release it with more modern tech behind it in the form of Unreal Engine 4. Like a dragon: Ishin! launches on February 21 for Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. Digital pre-orders get the game four days early on February 17 and unlock three bonus weapons as well.