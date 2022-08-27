Kenny Sun and Raw Fury Reveal Stealth Slapstick Platformer Mr. Sun’s Hatbox

Developer Kenny Sun has crafted some rather unique and quirky titles over the years, such as Circa Infinity or Yankai’s Peak. For their latest game, though, they’re teaming up with Raw Fury to help publish what might end up being their biggest game yet, Mr. Sun’s Hatbox. Described as a “stealth slapstick platformer,” the game tasks you with the most important job it the world: Tracking down the jerks who interrupted your delivery and stole a hatbox meant for Mr. Sun, resulting in the chaos seen in the announcement trailer below.

In order to get back the titular hatbox back, players will have to craft a base to act as a headquarters where missions can be planned out and gear can be upgraded, hire a staff filled with unique traits to help out in the field or just kidnap enemies and brainwash them, collect dozens of hats in order to gain unique skills, and send out your new new staff members each day and have them go through a series of procedurally generated levels where where they have to sneak around enemies…or just go in with guns blazing. Judging by some of the mechanics, it looks like Kenny is satirizing a bit of Metal Gear Solid V, by way of an absurd pixel art platformer with roguelike elements. It sounds interesting, and while no release date or platforms beyond Steam have been announced yet, Gamescom 2022 and PAX West 2022 attendees will be able to check out a demo of the game, so make sure to drop by.