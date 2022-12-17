Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Debuts Main Theme

One of this year’s most surprising announcements was that of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game based the 1988 cult film. After all, if you were to ask us about the film most likely to receive video game adaptation, that would be one incredibly low on the list. But now it is indeed in the works, and it looks quite interesting so far. It’s also set to sound good as well, as the film’s original composer, John Massari, is returning for the score. And now publisher Good Shepherd has given us a taste of his latest work with the game’s main theme, which you can check out below.

Dubbed “The Darkest Karnival,” the theme is based off of the “Klown March” from the original film, but how backed up by heavier guitar riffs and a bit more modern-sounding synths, allowing for ti channel that classic ’80s feel while feeling like something new. Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is due out in Early 2023 release on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, and at the very least, seems to be set to have one of next year’s most impressive soundtracks.