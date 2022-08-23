Killer Klowns from Outer Space to Receive an Asymmetrical Horror Game

Over the years, Dead by Daylight has played host to some of the greats of horror cinema, inviting in iconic characters from the likes of Hellraiser, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, and more to join in their asymmetrical horror action. But some horror films won’t settle for merely having guest characters. No, some works of horror are so iconic that they demand their own asymmetrical multiplayer horror game. And as seen during Gamescom Opening Night Live, one such classic that is now receiving such a game is…Killer Klowns from Outer Space. No, really. Look at the trailer below if you don’t believe it.

Yes, the 1988 cult classic about extraterrestrial beings that invade Earth in the form of clowns and kill via clown-themed methods is getting its own game. This comes to courtesy of publishers Good Shepherd, in a partnership with MGM, and developers Teravision Games. Original creators The Chiodo Brothers will be executive producers, original composer John Massari is providing the score, and fittingly enough, the whole thing is being headed by Friday the 13th: The Game’s Executive Director, Randy Greenback. The games sees you playing you playing as either the Klowns or the citizens of Crescent Cove, either trying to invade or survive, respectively, in three-versus=seven asymmetrical multiplayer matches. Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is set for an Early 2023 release on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, and folks can sign up for the beta right now at the game’s official site.