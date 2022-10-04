Killer Queen Black Losing Online Functionality on November 30

There’s never a good way to tell players of a heavily online gaming experience that it will soon be going away, and it’s especially the case when the developers have no say in the matter. This is true of Liquid Bit, the minds behind the console version of Killer Queen Black who announced the unfortunate news that the online is coming to an end in November. This is due to the server they chose to use, being GameSpraks, announcing it was shutting down on September 30. While they attempted to look into a work around, they found it would need an entire rewrite of Killer Queen Black which just isn’t in the cards for the team right now. That being said they have said they’re looking to open-source the support and hopefully get it to make a return in the future if everything pans out right. At the very least the team was able to get a two month extension which is why it’s lasting until November 30 so fans can get the most out of those two months before it’s gone for the time being.

Check out the full statement from Liquid Bit on their blog here.