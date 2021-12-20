King of Fighters’98 Ultimate Match Gets Major Update on Steam

For over 25 years, the King of Fighters franchise has delivered some of the best 2D fighting action on the market – and set the standard for team-based battles as well. One of its best classic entries is KOF ’98 – which has a killer roster and has been released many times over the years to various platforms. The ultimate match version features the tightest gameplay and is still getting updates on PC – including a brand-new update for the Steam version. This incarnation features rollback netcode to ensure smoother online playback alongside new quality of life features outside of fighting.

Online lobbies have been added to allow up to nine players to hang out and wait for a new game, while spectating modes allow players to watch others fight and pick up tidbits on fighting tactics. One cool thing is that the OST will be available too – with 63 tracks remastered and available in MP3 and FLAC formats. Priced at a mere $14.99, it packs a lot of punch for minimal cost. It also has a unique setup compared to a lot of fighters where you can pick up a two-pack for $24.99 or grab it as part of a bundle with KOF 2002 and XIII for $34.99.