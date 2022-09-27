Old Kingdom Hearts Animated Disney Channel Pilot may be Coming Soon

It’s well known among many Kingdom Hearts fans that nearly 20 years ago there was a pitch to Disney for an animated show following Sora, Donald, Goofy and their adventures through various Disney worlds. The show was set to reuse old backgrounds from the original animated films to help save costs, and it was all around a very interesting concept for the time prior to Chain of Memories and Kingdom Hearts 2. Unfortunately as is clear, it never made it to completion, and the pilot was long considered lost media. The original director of the pilot, however, appears to have other plans and seemingly has a copy of the pilot on hand and ready to share.

Through some digging it was found that director Seth Kearsley has had it on hand for around 6 years but for various reasons at the time was unable to share it with him now more willing to post it for thousands of curious fans to finally see. According to an older tweet of Kearsley the pilot is “7 minutes that had to cover 22 minutes worth of story and backstory and set up the whole series” with older posts from Kearsley also saying it took place in Agrabah and featured Sora and Riku trying to get Genie’s lamp. This also lines up with the pilot board Kearsley posted back in 2013 with even more details about the contents of the pilot.

Assuming Kearsley is true to his word, it seems he may plan on posting the pilow tomorrow, but obviously it’s yet to be seen. This would certainly be a fantastic revelation if only to see the previously assumed to be lost media and what could have been if we’d gotten some sort of Kingdom Hearts animated show.

We’ll be sure to share all the details if this information does come to life and for those looking to dive into further information check out Kearsley’s official post below: