Kingdom Hearts Arrives on Switch in February via The Cloud

Square Enix today announced when the cloud versions of the Kingdom Hearts saga will finally release on Switch.

Switch owners will finally have access to the Kingdom Hearts saga on February 10, but with a huge caveat. While Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) are available on Switch, these are cloud versions that require a constant internet connection to play. Sensing this might be an issue for some users, Square Enix has released demoes for all three titles for players to test their connections.

The games arrive at a discounted price compared to their native PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions. The Cloud versions of each game is $10 cheaper than the other platforms:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Cloud Version – $39.99

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version – $39.99

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version – $49.99

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package Cloud Version – $89.99

Kingdom Hearts arrives on the Switch February 10. Those who purchase Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) standalone or as part of the all-in-one collection get the Advent Red Keyblade for use in-game.