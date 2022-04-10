Kingdom Hearts IV Officially Announced

Square Enix and Disney today announced that Kingdom Hearts IV is officially in development.

The next entry in the beloved franchise is currently in development with series creator Tetsuya Nomura back at the helm. The announcement was made as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Kingdom Hearts trailer.

Kingdom Hearts IV kicks off a new arc in the Kingdom Hearts saga dubbed the Lost Master Arc. The trailer showcases Sora waking up in Quadratum, the world teased in Kingdom Hearts III’s ending. It is a large expansive city that’s more reminiscent of our world than any Disney world, but has recently come under attack by a gigantic Heartless. The trailer ends with Donald and Goofy searching for someone to help them find Sora, who may or may not be recurring villain Hades. The trailer includes some gameplay and the reveal of a character teased in Kingdom Hearts III, Strelitzia.

In addition to Kingdom Hearts IV, Square Enix also announced two additional projects. First up is Missing-Link, a new mobile game for iOS and Android where players embark from Scala ad Caelum to battle Heartless in the real world. Finally, the final chapter of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road will launch in August 2022.

No word yet on a release date or platforms for Kingdom Hearts IV.