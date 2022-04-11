Kingdom Hearts IV to Utilize Unreal Engine 5

The newly announced Kingdom Hearts IV will take advantage of Epic Games’ next-generation engine, Unreal Engine 5.

Unreal Engine 5 launched last week with a bevy of new features that should help developers reach new levels in visual fidelity. Already, a large number of developers and publishers are flocking to the engine. A Square Enix published and Crystal Dynamics developed Tomb Raider is already confirmed to be using the engine. Now, we know Kingdom Hearts IV will also get the Unreal 5 treatment.

In a Famitsu article published from this weekend’s Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event (translated by VGC), it is claimed that Kingdom Hearts IV will be made in Unreal Engine 5. However, the footage from the trailer was created from Unreal Engine 4. Apparently, the development team is testing Unreal 5 in parallel with Unreal 4 at the moment, but the final game will be made in Unreal 5. Furthermore, the article confirms that the game is being developed by Square Enix’s Osaka studio, the same team behind Kingdom Hearts III.

Kingdom Hearts IV takes place after the events of III with Sora awaking after seven days of slumber. He finds himself in the world of Quadratum, a mysterious place that more resembles our real world than any Disney world. Sora, Donald, Goofy, and the Master of Masters are all confirmed to return alongside newcomer Strelitzia. While no Disney worlds have been announced, the trailer strongly hints that Olympus (Hercules) is back, and many are convinced that the wooded area seen in the trailer is Endor (Star Wars).

Kingdom Hearts IV currently has no release date or announced platforms.