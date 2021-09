Nintendo today announced the next entry in the Kirby franchise, Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to take Kirby on a brand new adventure, and, for the first time ever, it’ll be a 3D platformer. Players can freely move around the world while using familiar Kirby moves. The action takes place in a mysterious world full of abandoned structures from a past civilization.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches spring 2022 on Switch.