Kirby and the Forgotten Land Demo Hits the eShop

Nintendo doesn’t release a lot of demos for games on the eShop, despite having demo chunks available of many games in retail kiosks. However, we have seen that change a bit with Metroid Dread offering one post-launch. Now, we have another one available and like Kirby: Star Allies, it features the pink puff and is available before the main game hits shelves. This demo on the eShop is a fantastic way for folks who are interested in Kirby’s next adventure, and his first full 3D outing, to get a taste for Kirby in a 3D space and see some of what the full game offers up when it launches on March 25.