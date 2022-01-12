Kirby and the Forgotten Land Release Date Revealed

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was revealed just a few months ago, and Nintendo has showcased not only the first fully 3D entry in the series – but also revealed some of the copy abilities. We know that the sword will come back, but new powers abound as well. Kirby will be able to burrow underground and hop up to take out foes, blast foes with a horn, and even partake in a bit of fishing this time around. Variety is the spice of life and Kirby’s newest entry will continue that trend for the long-running series. Surprisingly for a game revealed so soon, Nintendo will be releasing it fairly quickly after it was revealed – Kirby and the Forgotten Land hits the Switch in digital and physical forms on March 22, 2022.