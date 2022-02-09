Kirby and the Forgotten Land Reveals Mouthful Mode

When discussing the reveal of Stray’s gameplay last year, we said it could be a potential GOTY based on the simple fact that it features a kitty that can operate a vending machine, which is naturally an important addition to any gameplay or narrative. During today’s Nintendo Direct, however, gave us a reply of “Well, what if the cute thing BECAME the vending machine while trying to use it?” Checkmate, Nintendo. Checkmate. To elaborate further, this is part of the new “Mouthful Mode” feature in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which received a detailed showcase. As seen below, Mouthful Mode allows Kirby to inhale – or rather, try to inhale – real-world objects like cars, scissor lifts, traffic cones, vending machines, or even water, and alter his shape and gain new abilities in the process, different from copy abilities. Car Mouth can drive around, Vending Machine Mouth can shoot cans, Light Bulb Mouth can illuminate areas, et cetera.

In additional to the new Mouthful Mode, we also get to see a Waddle Dee Town that evolves as you rescue the Waddle Dees, which allows for unlockable upgrades to copy abilities that can enhance attacks, some even with evolved forms. We also get a look at the game’s villains (minus the creepy-as-hell final boss, of course) and a bit more of the game’s world, which still looks amazing. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be Kirby’s first fully 3D platformer, and arrives on March 25. Now, if only we had a kitty that operates Kirby while they’re a vending machine, and then we’d have the game of the decade…