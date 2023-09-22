Kirby & The Amazing Mirror Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Fans of the tough pink cream puff can rejoice as one of his games is coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Kirby & The Amazing Mirror is being added to the Game Boy Advance legacy collection on Nintendo Switch Online on September 29. Kirby & The Amazing Mirror will be joining four Japan only titles that made their US debut on Switch Online earlier this month which include Kirby’s Star Stacker, Quest For Camelot, Joy Mech Fight and Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! Because Kirby & The Amazing Mirror is a Game Boy Advance title accessing it requires both the Nintendo Switch Online and the Expansion Pack membership while the other titles only require Nintendo Switch Online membership. Below are descriptions of each of the five games provided by the press release.

Game Boy Advance

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror – The Mirror World, which exists in the skies of Dream Land, has been invaded by an evil shadow, and Kirby’s the only one who can save the day. Fortunately, he won’t have to go at it alone: He’s been split into four Kirbys of different colors, and he can call up his colorful clones to lend a hand when needed. Summon Red, Yellow and Green Kirby to help solve puzzles, fight enemies or take out the big baddies. Use copy abilities such as the arrow-shooting Cupid Kirby or the melee master Smash Bros. Kirby while platforming through the mazelike world.

Super NES

Kirby’s Star Stacker – Join Kirby as he stacks the falling stars with help from his friends, but watch out for King Dedede, who is out to stop you. This is the Super Famicom remake of the 1997 Game Boy original.

Game Boy

Quest for Camelot – This action-adventure game, released for the Game Boy Color system in 1998, has you take on the role of Kayley, daughter of the slain Sir Lionel, a knight of the Round Table. It’s up to you to recover Excalibur and save Camelot.

NES

Joy Mech Fight – This robot-fighting game, released only in Japan for the Famicom system in 1993, features Dr. Little Eamon and Sukapon, a robot he created. Dr. Ivan Walnach has declared his intent to conquer the world with his robots, and it’s up to Dr. Eamon to stop him.

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! – In this action game released for the Famicom system in Japan in 1990, four teams face off during field day to compete in the Yumemi cross-country race, the obstacle course, the ball-smashing competition and the knock-out fight.