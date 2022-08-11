Kirby’s Dream Buffet Release Date Announced in New Trailer

Kirby has had a few big adventures on the Switch alongside some smaller-scale ones, and Kirby’s Dream Buffet is set to deliver another bite-sized morsel of goodness very soon. Today, Nintendo released a new trailer showcasing the three mini-games available. Races allow Kirby to eat and grow throughout the obstacle courses, while still keeping things like copy abilities. The second game type is Minigame where you do whatever you can to grab strawberries, while the battle royale aims to have players take one another out to steal their strawberries. Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches on the eShop on August 17. We’ll take a closer look at the game when it comes out.