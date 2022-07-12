Kirby’s Dream Buffet Unveiled As a Sweet Surprise

This year marks the 30th anniversary of HAL’s beloved pink puffball Kirby, and while 2022 already saw Kirby receive a proper gift in one of their most ambitious and acclaimed games in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, it looks like Nintendo and HAL still have a little dessert left to deliver after that particular buffet with…well, Kirby’s Dream Buffet. Presented as a multiplayer game centred around Fall Guys-esque obstacle courses, the game’s announcement came as a surprise today, but after a peek of it via the announcement trailer below, it’s safe to say that it’s a more than welcome gift.

Battling it out across four rounds of food-based stages, a seemingly shrunken-down Kirby and friends will roll around in ball form, attempting to gather up as much strawberries as possible in order to grow the largest and win, all while using Copy Food Abilities to deal with opponents. The game features both local and online multiplayer and is due out this Summer, although more details including a concrete release date will arrive in the near future. For now, Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a sweet little snack for Switch players to look forward to soon, so stay tuned.