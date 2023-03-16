Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and More Classics Join Switch Online

Nintendo’s Switch Online service grants subscribers access to a variety of classic games. The updates to library seem to come at completely random times but today is one of these occasions as four titles have been added to the library. The Game Boy library gets two games: Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and the arcade classic BurgerTime Deluxe. Billiards fans will be happy to hear that Side Pocket pockets itself in the SNES library. Lastly, the overhead shooter Xevious blasts its way into the NES collection. Switch Online games include online play and cloud save data.