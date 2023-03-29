Kitbash Model Club Announced for PC

In many ways, Kerbal Space Program felt a bit like an extremely advanced model rocket-building simulator. It makes sense that now the creator behind that game has moved onto Kitbash Model Club (which is itself an evolved version of the prior title Balsa Model Flight Simulator).

This game gives players the opportunity to create RC models with a tremendous amount of depth. Create a model car, boat, rocket, or plane. Build them up, test them out in a free play mode. Or you can put them to the test in combat missions spanning the ground, sea, and air.

Kitbash Model Club is set for launch later this year on PC via Steam.