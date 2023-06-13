Kitty-Headed Pinball Roguelite Blasting in Go Mecha Ball Announce Trailer

If there’s one thing that AI is proving to be, it’s a study in the field of unintended consequences. Want something to do all the gruntwork? Arms, legs, and other appendages are expensive, so how about it just dreams up art instead while performing the jobs that people actually wanted to do? This is even before it inevitably goes rogue and tries to kill us all, although it’s very possible that however the world may be ending in Go Mecha Ball, it’s more a glitchy side-effect than actual goal. Which doesn’t really help anyone, so it needs to be stopped no matter the intent. Like just about any activity ever conceived of, this can best be accomplished by a mech that’s half pinball, half robot.

Go Mecha Ball is a fast-paced roguelite twin-stick rolly-ball game revealed today during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended feature. As if being a tough cat-headed robo-warrior isn’t enough, the hero can also transform into a near-unbreakable ball, bashing enemies, dashing up ramps, and springing off bumpers. The robot-form walks notably slower than the ball can roll so there’s a constant back-and-forth between the two forms even in combat situation, as standard ranged attacks give way to the need to be anywhere but where the enemy is about to be. The reveal trailer also shows off how the ball form is used in combat, bouncing attackers off the platforms for a quick kill or buying a bit of space when that’s not an option. Outside of combat the ball is the primary means of getting around, with pipes and ramps of all shapes and sizes found everywhere. It’s a constant flow of action supplemented by abilities and weapons to change up the play-style in each new run. The caterpillar-like armor at the end of the video is very different from the neon-kitty-head ball in the middle, not to mention the rubber-ducky gun that quacks with every shot.

While Go Mecha Ball was revealed today it’s still a fair ways off, with an undefined early 2024 release window. For now, though, there’s a shiny new trailer with the standard request to wishlist on Steam, although it is of course coming to Xbox as well and will be on GamePass Day 1. Either platform you choose there’s still a bit of a wait ahead, but whenever Go Mecha Ball may land it’s shaping up to be a super-stylish fusion of bouncy-shooty action.