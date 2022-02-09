KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Brings KLONOA 1, 2 to Switch

Klonoa is a low-key amazing series of 2.5D side-scrolling platformers and both mainline games are some of my favorite platformers ever. The original was incredible on the PS1 and got an impressive Wii remake that held up wonderfully with a side-held Wii remote and worked even better with a controller shell. The PS2-only sequel was an all-time great and it amazes me that it hasn’t been re-released a ton in the 20 years since. However, today it was announced that both games will come to the Switch in KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series on July 8. It should be a fantastic pickup for platformer fans and hopefully it gets a physical release alongside a digital one.