Koei Tecmo Announces Touken Ranbu Warriors

Koei Tecmo is known for their 1 vs. 1,000 formula in hack n’ slash combat, and their newest take on this format is the first ever console game based on Touken Ranbu -ONLINE-. Touken Ranbu warriors will feature 15 characters from Touken Ranbu -ONLINE- where famous swords take on the form of swordsmen named Touken Danshi and the elite fighters sworn to protect history. In Touken Ranbu warriors members of the Touken Danshi have been aimlessly drifting through time without their masater. After an attack by the History Retrograde Army, the Touken Danshi are sent to war town Sengoku Era Japan by the Government of Time where history is in the process of being rewritten.

Touken Ranbu Warriors will be on display at Tokyo Game Show on October 2, staring at 2300 JST in an exclusive first look as part of TGS2021 DMM Special Program with the segment simultaneously interpreted in English. Touken Ranbu Warriors is currently in development for Nintendo Switch and scheduled for a May 24 release next year.