Koei Tecmo Details First Free Content Updates for Wild Hearts

Last month, Koei Tecmo launched their own co-op monster hunting game, Wild Hearts, which our review called ‘very rewarding and fun.”

As the game nears one month since its release, the Japanese developer has already laid out their plans for Wild Hearts’ first two free content drops which are both set to come out later this month. Tomorrow on March 10, the Deeply Volatile Kemono set will be available, featuring a new skill and quest starring the Hellfire Laharback Kemono. Then, on March 23, the Grimstalker Kemono will be added as part of the Subspecies Kemono set along with a new weapon model and armor model, plus additional high-difficulty quests, more emotes and chat stamps will be arriving on the same day. As part of next month’s updates, Koei Tecmo has teased three more new Kemono via the image below, along with new Karakuri and other features still to be revealed.

Wild Hearts is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.