Kojima Productions Provides Extended Look at Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Last month at the latest State of Play, delivery man extraordinaire Sam Porter Bridges made an appearance in the overview trailer for Death Stranding Director’s Cut, which provided a brief look at the new content coming to the extended version of the PS4 and PC game.

During yesterday’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, Kojima Productions returned to close out the show with an even longer look at the PS5 exclusive ahead of its release next month. The nearly nine minute trailer, which can be seen below, features plenty of gameplay of the new delivery and combat abilities, facilities, and missions that await first time and returning players.

For more on Death Stranding, as the Director’s Cut prepares to start its journey to PS5 on September 24, be sure to check out our review of the base game.