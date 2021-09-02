Kokopa’s Atlas Explores Kickstarter with First Demo

It’s a big universe so it should be easy not to fly right into a planet, but apparently it’s much harder than it looks. The kitty-alien Kokopa and his robo-bird friend Pollimero are on the run when a planet just pops up out of nowhere, causing a crash-landing that leaves the ship destroyed but the semi-heroic pair only a little shaken up. The ship is only lightly broken, though, so Kokopa pops it into a handy PortaPop capsule and sets off to find the resources to fix it. A little poking around also turns up Kokopa’s laser sword (working) and terrain manipulation tool (busted, but not for long) and then it’s off into a new world to explore, build, craft, and farm his way back into space.

Kokopa’s Atlas is a super-cute survival game that’s heavy on exploration and homesteading, with a little bit of combat to keep things interesting. The Kickstarter launched today with a demo to show off its super-cozy world, and while it feels held together with paperclips and wishful thinking a few minutes play is plenty for Kokopa’s Atlas to start working its charm. The starting area walks you through a few basics if you follow the obvious path, and what it doesn’t explain a little experimentation reveals. Find laser sword, hit bushes to clear a path out of the starting valley, find someone to fix the terrain-altering gun, and then the world is yours to explore. It’s a lovely place to poke about, with views stretching off into the distance if you can find a high point to see it all from, just calling out for an adventurous kitty-alien to investigate past the next hill and maybe plunk down a base if it’s nice enough on the other side.

The Kickstarter for Kokopa’s Atlas is running now and you can snag the demo from there. It’s off to a fairly decent start, taking in almost 2/3 of its goal on the first day, and while the demo is a bit fragile in its early state it still manages to be so incredibly likeable that it’s almost impossible not to support. Head on over to the Kickstarter page and give the demo a play-through, or at least give the trailer below a once-over to see the world-exploring cuteness in action.