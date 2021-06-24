Konami Has Released a Play Test for PES 2022

While not making any announcements, Konami released a play test for PES 2022 last night at midnight. This play test runs through midnight on July 8, and is available for current generation and previous generation consoles. Players do not need Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus to play the game, but Konami has stressed that there will be errors and bugs. The testing is geared towards testing online matchmaking and that this is an older build of the title. Searching for PES 2022 will not find the demo as it is titled “New Football Game Online Performance Test”. It is also worth noting that Konami has dropped the Fox Engine for the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions and is going with the Unreal Engine.