KontrolFreek CQC Thumbsticks Now Available on Xbox and PlayStation

KontrolFreek’s thumbsticks are some of the best on the market, and as someone who has tried a ton of them over the past decade, it’s always exciting to see something new. The CQCs were originally released in 2012 and offered up a mid-rise design with ridges throughout the top for a nice grip. The newer version keeps the same basic design – but puts in a fourth prong on the stick holder itself to increase grip on the thumbsticks and ensure they don’t move around. The new thumbsticks are available now on KontrolFreek’s site for $14.99 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, and PS5 controllers.