Kraino Origins Now Available on Switch, Offers Up Scythe-Wielding Platforming

Action-platformers are in plentiful supply, but it can be tough to make one that stands out from the pack. Kraino Origins does that with a vibrant art style set within a darker world – allowing all of the color to stand out even more. There’s also fairly fast action on display alongside fast platforming and big boss battles.

Kraino Origins is available now on the eShop for only $11.99 – and offers up scythe-filled platforming for action-seeking fans. You can also pick the game up on Steam if you’d like to play it on PC or on a Steam Deck as well. One great thing about Kraino Origins is that it should run on just about anything – its system requirements are quite forgiving.