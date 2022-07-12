Krut: The Mythic Wings Takes Flight Today

Southeast Asian lore-heavy hack-and-slasher, Krut: The Mythic Wings begins its battle today on PC, PlaySation, Xbox and Switch. Wielding twin swords and (hopefully) fast reflexes, players must take on the mantle of a young Krut warrior by the name of “Veera” and fight their way across the island of Himmaphan. His aim for this adventure: restore power the power of his Mythical Wings and prevent the slaughter of his people at the hands of a ruthless warlord.

The challenge of Krut: The Mythic Wings comes largely from defeating large numbers of strong enemies wielding powerful abilities compared to player’s lone warrior. Veera can’t stay weak forever though and neither can players who, through upgrades and memorizing enemy patters, will likely be able to make their way through without much difficulty overall.