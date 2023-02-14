Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society Convenes Today

Fans of Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk can finally venture into Nippon Ichi’s next maze-crawling adventure. Indeed, Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society is now available on PC, PlayStation and Switch. Check out some of what awaits below.

Just like in the previous game, Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society challenges players to construct their best team of puppet soldiers to delve into the maze and obtain its mysterious treasures. This time around, fans will supposedly be able to adventure more easily thanks to several quality of life improvements and the ability to form a team of up to forty fighters.

The developer also claims that there’s at least fifty hours’ worth of labyrinth to explore, so fans should have plenty of time to get into the groove and achieve mastery over the dungeon. Will this improved labyrinth-crawler be worth spending fifty hours in though? Check out our review of its predecessor and find out!