Lair Land Story is a New Raising Sim for PC and Switch

If you thought Princess Maker was the only raising sim on the market you were wrong. Lair Land Story is an upcoming title inspired by these types of titles with touches of its own. The title first released back in 2007 on PSP but is now getting another moment in the spotlight.

Our protagonist saves a girl after she’s found in war torn ruins. Similar to Princess Maker, she also has some magical abilities and will be raised by her new father – you. This includes setting up her weekly schedule with chores, classes and a bit of fun. Throughout the game she’ll grow into a variety of different characters based on her lifestyle up to that point.

Lair Land Story is set to launch on August 19 on both Switch and Steam. Note that a version is already available on Steam, but it’s in Japanese.