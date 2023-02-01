Lara Leaps onto Android, iPhone, Netflix This Month

Coming this Valentine’s Day, CDE Entertainment will release Tomb Raider Reloaded on Netflix, and mobile for iOS and Android. Raid along on a rouge-like adventure — a first in the Tomb Raider series. The mobile game features Lara Croft on her perilous adventure through constantly changing floors in order to secure the ancient Scion artifact.

She’ll be aided by a changing array of temporary level-specific boosters, as well as permanent rewards, such as stat improvement & increased XP gain. Players will also be able to unlock customizable options and upgrades for Lara’s outfits, so she can climb cliffs in style. The title will also feature weapon crafting so players can change up the way they play.

Currently available for pre-registration, players who register their chosen mobile device will be notified when the game drops. Pre-registering will earn players a unique Golden version of Lara Croft’s dual pistols as an item in the game for free. Dive into iconic map destinations, like the City of Vilcabamba and the Lost Valley, when Tomb Raider Reloaded launches on February 14.