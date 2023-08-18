Larian will change Baldur’s Gate 3 Deployment Process because of Issues

Larian Studios has announced a shift in its strategy for deploying patches in response to issues encountered during the release of the latest hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3. The studio rolled out the game’s fourth hotfix on Wednesday, only to face a build error resulting in new crashes. Consequently, the hotfix had to be temporarily rolled back to rectify the issue.

This action left players unable to load their post-update saves until the hotfix was redeployed later in the day. In an update, Larian elaborated on the cause of the problem and issued an apology, while also detailing the steps being taken to prevent a recurrence.

Larian Explains the Deployment Issues

“Hotfix 4 went through a rigorous QA pipeline and was confirmed as a candidate for release yesterday. However, we triggered a rebuild of the version relatively last minute to change the version number. The version that was cooked was unfortunately plagued by compiler corruption, which was causing certain exceptions that normally wouldn’t cause crashes to – you guessed it – cause crashes. Since compiler issues like that are extremely rare, we weren’t prepared for it. We should’ve been. We messed up.” “To avoid this from happening in the future, we’ll make sure that any change made to future version candidates – no matter how small, or innocuous – will always go through our full & comprehensive QA pipeline, which includes a global in-house QA team, automated testing, unit tests, and save-game compatibility testing.”

Earlier this week, Larian mentioned that more than 1,000 fixes and adjustments are set to be part of Baldur’s Gate 3’s first major patch. The studio is also actively working on allowing players to change their character’s appearance during the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to launch for PS5 on September 6 and for Xbox, pending Larian’s resolution of technical challenges tied to developing the game for Microsoft’s consoles. The game is already considered one of the more successful launches in recent history with a peak player count of 875,343 according to Steam Charts.